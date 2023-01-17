Politics

WATCH | Steenhuisen on DA's next steps in tackling electricity crisis

17 January 2023 - 12:25 By TimesLIVE

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday announcing steps the party is taking against Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff hike and the ongoing load-shedding crisis.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Government and Eskom face legal action over rolling blackouts

Seven law firms have jointly written to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter claiming the state was in breach of ...
Politics
19 hours ago

TOM EATON | Cancelling Swiss shindig is cold comfort for those without electricity

The president skipping Davos will make no difference to the economy or help the energy crisis
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

'This isn’t Fifty Shades of Grey, do better': SA slams presidency's response to Nersa's electricity price hike

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Cyril Ramaphosa’s hands were tied when it came to Nersa asking South Africans to pay more for ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe

With the country plunged into stage 6 load-shedding and electricity tariff hikes on the cards, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe ...
News
1 day ago

Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown

No individual or organisation has claimed ownership of the protest action, but political parties have added their voices to calls for change.
News
2 days ago

DA's Steenhuisen slams electricity hike while on campaign trail in Pietermaritzburg

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday slammed the 18.65% electricity increase announced by Nersa this week.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. ‘They’ll never direct such energy on Zweli’: Malema condemns attack on Limpopo ... Politics
  3. Ugu mayor and municipal manager die two days apart Politics
  4. Malema: ‘Everything has collapsed under Ramaphosa and we look like a helpless ... Politics
  5. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics

Latest Videos

We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle