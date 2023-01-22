Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected as the new Free State ANC provincial chairperson.
Chair of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) Terry Tsilane announced Dukwana, who garnered 346 votes, trumped his opponent Sisi Ntombela who received 306 votes at the much-anticipated provincial conference at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Mangaung.
Reacting to the outcome, Ntombela congratulated Dukwana saying he should unite the ANC in the province.
"It’s over now and we said that after the elections we must just respect the one who is elected.
"Mxolisi has now been elected as chairperson, we must just rally behind him. I heard that there are some complaints but I am waiting for a report because I don’t know what exactly happened inside there.
"At the moment he is the chairperson and we congratulate him and wish him luck and he must do all that he can to unite the Free State because if he is not able to unite the ANC, we are going to have problems towards elections."
During the announcement of the results, there were a few objections with some delegates complaining about the numbers not tallying up.
A total of 657 voting delegates cast their votes on Saturday night.
The position of deputy provincial chairperson went to Toto Makume, who received 346 votes and will be working with Polediso Motsoeneng, who received 349 votes for the position of provincial secretary-general.
Dibolelo Mahlatsi was announced as the deputy secretary-general, while Mathebo Leeto has been elected as the treasurer-general of the party in the province.
The conference, which was marred by several delays due to unresolved disputes, got under way on Saturday with national chairperson Gwede Mantashe opening the conference.
Delegates are nominating the additional members for the provincial leadership.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State
Image: Denvor de Wee.
