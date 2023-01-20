Politics

ANC Free State conference stalls temporarily after disruptions

20 January 2023 - 14:31
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
ANC national executive committee deployee David Mahlobo announcing that the ANC Free State elective conference would go ahead before it was temporarily suspended after a group of people disrupted the registration process on Friday.
ANC national executive committee deployee David Mahlobo announcing that the ANC Free State elective conference would go ahead before it was temporarily suspended after a group of people disrupted the registration process on Friday.
Image: Amanda Khoza

Registration for the ninth Free State provincial elective conference has been temporarily halted after a group of people disrupted the process.

Provincial ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) spokesperson Oupa Khoabane said: “Registration for the conference has temporarily been suspended. Notification will be made once the time for resumption has been concluded.”

TimesLIVE previously reported that last year the Free State and Western Cape were the only two provinces that could not convene their conferences before the party’s national conference last month.

The countless delays in the Free State were credited to clashes between branches still beholden to former Free State strongman Ace Magashule and branches pushing the renewal agenda.

National executive committee member David Mahlobo said he was in a meeting dealing with the issues that had led to the temporary suspension of the conference.

Much-anticipated ANC Free State elective conference set to get under way

It’s all systems go as the ANC in the Free State prepares to hold its much-anticipated ninth provincial elective conference in Mangaung on Friday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Earlier on Friday, Mahlobo conceded that the lead-up to the conference had not been smooth.

“We know that the structures in this province had to be reconstituted from scratch from branch, regional and until this provincial level where we are at. We are satisfied by the work of the IPC that they have done in terms of putting interim committees in branches and all of these branches now have proper structures in place. But the road has not been smooth or easy,” he said.

“There are a number of instances in a number of regions where there are claims and allegations of parallel branches. The other allegation being made is the tampering with the delegates that are supposed to attend the conference.

“We need to indicate that there has been a credentials committee that the IPC has worked with, our team of officials in head office and NEC members including Dina Pule, Pinky Kekana and Mzwandile Masina. They have dealt with all the branches which had those issues and we are satisfied that these matters have been dealt with to our satisfaction.”

Mahlobo added: “We had planned that we would have done preregistration by yesterday [Thursday] and concluded our registration before lunch today before conference starts, but ... there are issues of some people claiming they might have been excluded. But the leadership of the NEC, working with the IPC and regional leaders, are attending to those issues.”

He appealed for the conference to be allowed to continue without disruptions.

“We want comrades to avoid confrontation and conflict. Nobody is going to be left behind. Legitimate people who are supposed to attend conference will attend.”

The media is expected to be updated on Friday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | I have not stolen a cent from government: Ace Magashule

The former ANC secretary-general says the NPA is wasting time on his 'politically motivated' case.
Politics
4 hours ago

Pule Mabe clears the air on ANC's stance on national shutdown amid ongoing load-shedding

Outgoing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe slammed calls for national shutdowns in protest against load-shedding by opposition political parties.
Politics
1 day ago

Publicity stunt or renewal in action? ANC decides to sack Mangaung mayor

The ANC in the Free State has decided to recall its Mangaung mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana, and is expected to seek the blessing of Luthuli House before ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. Cabinet reshuffle: David Makhura and Paul Mashatile tipped, but will DD Mabuza ... Politics
  3. Pule Mabe clears the air on ANC's stance on national shutdown amid ongoing ... Politics
  4. 'You've been fixing load-shedding and failing': McKenzie calls on Ramaphosa to ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is ... Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials