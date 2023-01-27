Politics

WATCH | Awkward! Load-shedding interrupts Mbalula’s energy crisis briefing

27 January 2023 - 08:38
Load-shedding cut ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s energy crisis speech. File photo.
Load-shedding cut ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s energy crisis speech. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Eskom’s load-shedding cut ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s energy crisis speech, leaving him in an awkward and ironic situation. 

Mbalula was delivering the keynote address at the ANC’s emergency energy dialogue on how the ruling intended to deal with load-shedding

According to the party, the aim of the dialogue was to create a broader platform for all those in the energy field to meet and talk about the energy crisis the country is facing. 

“We engage robustly in ideas. It was sometimes not a nice debate because they took to the streets,” Mbalula said before being cut off by load-shedding. 

Outgoing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told media the party was aware load-shedding would interrupt the dialogue. 

“We can’t suspend convening events because we have load-shedding issues. We have to talk about this, whether it happens in the dark or during light. We’ll have to do that. It is important,” said Mabe.

“The ANC cannot move away from attending to problems of the people because there is load-shedding. What you saw is the real picture all South Africans are exposed to daily.

“The incident is confirmation and testimony the ANC is not exonerated. We go through this ourselves.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mbalula calls for ANC members to protect Mantashe amid criticism over energy crisis

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for party members to protect mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe at all costs amid ...
Politics
2 days ago

Load-shedding: municipalities not liable for damaged appliances and spoiled food

Municipalities have adopted a stance that no claims relating to load-shedding will be paid unless the municipality is found to be negligent.
News
1 day ago

One stage change in load-shedding from 5 to 4

Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 from 5am on Friday by Eskom.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ACDP's 'first lady' and leader of Women of Destiny Lydia Meshoe has died Politics
  2. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa is yet to appoint SABC board Politics
  4. McKenzie tells DA 'to go to hell' as PA rejects last-minute bid to save Phalatse Politics
  5. WRAP | Load-shedding an ANC-made problem, says DA at Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg