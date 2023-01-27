Outgoing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told media the party was aware load-shedding would interrupt the dialogue.
“We can’t suspend convening events because we have load-shedding issues. We have to talk about this, whether it happens in the dark or during light. We’ll have to do that. It is important,” said Mabe.
“The ANC cannot move away from attending to problems of the people because there is load-shedding. What you saw is the real picture all South Africans are exposed to daily.
“The incident is confirmation and testimony the ANC is not exonerated. We go through this ourselves.”
WATCH | Awkward! Load-shedding interrupts Mbalula’s energy crisis briefing
Image: Supplied
Eskom’s load-shedding cut ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s energy crisis speech, leaving him in an awkward and ironic situation.
Mbalula was delivering the keynote address at the ANC’s emergency energy dialogue on how the ruling intended to deal with load-shedding
According to the party, the aim of the dialogue was to create a broader platform for all those in the energy field to meet and talk about the energy crisis the country is facing.
“We engage robustly in ideas. It was sometimes not a nice debate because they took to the streets,” Mbalula said before being cut off by load-shedding.
