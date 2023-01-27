EXPLAINER | What is Financial Fair Play and how could it work in SA?

The introduction of Financial Fair Play (FFP) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), adapted to South African conditions, could benefit small clubs’ progression to better structures as much as it might limit bigger teams’ acquisition of players in an unfair manner.

Jabu Mahlangu’s Twitter rant this week that Mamelodi Sundowns are “destroying South African football” reignited the debate over whether FFP is needed in the PSL. The Brazilians are cruising to a sixth consecutive DStv Premiership title with a 16-point lead just past the halfway mark, raising legitimate questions over the competitiveness of the PSL.

The accusation against Downs is they don’t just buy the top players they need, but sometimes those they don’t just to keep them from rivals. The Brazilians respond that they need to keep strengthening their squad in their quest to add to their 2016 Caf Champions League title.

Critics of their opponents say FFP would not be necessary if big three rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates simply spent more of their large budgets and all clubs in SA were run better.

What is FFP and how is it applied in Europe by Uefa?

FFP was implemented in Europe in 2011 in response to more than 50% of the continent’s clubs being in debt, some alarmingly, to reel in spending and the salary and signing-on fee explosion and prevent instability caused by clubs imploding. Aimed at regulating clubs to operate within their means it was mostly welcomed by club owners, who were having to part with increasing sums of their own money to keep teams competitive.