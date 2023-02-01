Politics

ANC, EFF and NFP 'to work together' in hung KZN municipalities

01 February 2023 - 15:28
The National Freedom Party says according to its calculations, there are eight municipalities in which it can co-govern with another party.
Image: Karen Moolman

The National Freedom Party (NFP) aims to work with the ANC and EFF in hung KwaZulu-Natal municipalities, the party said on Wednesday.

“We are going to work together, whether that [means] co-governing or not. We will vote together even if we arein opposition,” NFP secretary Canaan Mdletshe told TimesLIVE. 

If the deal is upheld, the parties could co-govern eight of these regions.

“According to our calculations, there are eight municipalities we can co-govern with another party. In others we may have to engage a smaller party or independents to work with us,” Mdletshe said.

IFP ‘will not be dragooned into unholy coalitions with ANC at behest of EFF’: Hlabisa

The IFP has reaffirmed its snub of the ANC, saying it’s the IFP’s duty to restore dignity where it has been stripped away by the ruling party’s ...
Politics
2 days ago

The developments come after the EFF withdrew from a coalition deal with the IFP, which saw them co-govern the same number of municipalities. 

The EFF decided all members serving as deputy mayors must resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch. 

In the 2021 local government elections that resulted in no majority winner in at least 18 municipalities, the ANC received 41.4%, the EFF 8.6% and the NFP 2.09%, amounting to 52.17% collectively.

Municipalities affected by the EFF's decision include three district municipalities, Zululand, Amajuba and Uthukela, and five local municipalities, Dannhauser, Maphumulo, Nongoma, Umhlathuze and Mtubatuba.

TimesLIVE

