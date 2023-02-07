Politics

LISTEN | Parliament 'ready' for Sona disruptions

It has geared up for protests and asked Eskom to spare it from load-shedding

07 February 2023 - 15:04
The EFF has vowed to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Image: Esa Alexander

Parliament will take all necessary steps to ensure the state of the nation address (Sona) is successful, it says.

Listen:

This as some political parties and civil organisations are discontent with the state of the country and President Cyril Ramaphosa, and are likely to use the opportunity to raise their concerns, as has happened in the past.

The house has budgeted more than R8m for its most important annual occasion.

The Sona is set to take place in Cape Town on Thursday from 7pm, with parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula saying it's all systems go for the president's address. 

Load-shedding hit South Africans hard this and last year, but it will not be a factor in parliament on Thursday as Eskom has undertaken to exclude it from power cuts that night.

