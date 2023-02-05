News

Sona 2023

Citizens speak: Mr President, stop the load-shedding

Small business owners, farmers, workers and a hospital tell tales of woe as load-shedding pushes them to the brink

05 February 2023 - 00:02 By Sunday Times reporters

Thando Makhubu was overjoyed when President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded him for using his R350 social relief of distress grant to start an ice cream business, during last year's state of the nation address (Sona)...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Eskom staff continue to get incentives for working on load-shedding News
  2. Can ANC end load-shedding by December? The party believes it's possible, says ... Politics
  3. The dark side of load-shedding: 'It's affected my mental health' South Africa

Most read

  1. Citizens speak: Mr President, stop the load-shedding News
  2. Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’ Politics
  3. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  4. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  5. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’