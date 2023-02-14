Politics

LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims Malema

14 February 2023 - 14:08
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Dwayne Senior

EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Bheki Cele plotted to assassinate Floyd Shivambu and that police leadership is working with izinkabi (hitmen).

Listen to Malema:

Malema said his claims had been “confirmed”.

He lambasted police leadership and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema said what happened to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, would never be known because the police were in cahoots with criminal syndicates. 

“May AKA’s soul haunt all those who’ve made it difficult for him to live long,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

MPs debate president’s state of the nation address

A joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces is debating the president’s state of the nation address on Tuesday.
Politics
7 hours ago

Malema calls on KZN police to crack AKA's murder case after widely shared CCTV footage

"Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, please crack it before the certified fool hijacks it for personal gratification and messes it up by arresting the wrong ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Malema claims there's a 'state-sponsored' threat on his life

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday claimed he had been warned that there was a plan to stab him at the state of the nation address.
Politics
4 days ago

Ramaphosa ‘arrogant about his criminality’ — Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for “being arrogant in his criminality and behaving like someone who did nothing ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  2. Electricity minister just 'a project manager': Gwede Politics
  3. High-speed internet for all, bridges, roads, harbours ... it's all happening, ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ‘remained resolute’ when EFF members stormed the stage: Presidency Politics
  5. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path