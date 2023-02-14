Malema said his claims had been “confirmed”.
He lambasted police leadership and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Malema said what happened to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, would never be known because the police were in cahoots with criminal syndicates.
“May AKA’s soul haunt all those who’ve made it difficult for him to live long,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims Malema
Image: Dwayne Senior
EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Bheki Cele plotted to assassinate Floyd Shivambu and that police leadership is working with izinkabi (hitmen).
Listen to Malema:
Malema said his claims had been “confirmed”.
He lambasted police leadership and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Malema said what happened to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, would never be known because the police were in cahoots with criminal syndicates.
“May AKA’s soul haunt all those who’ve made it difficult for him to live long,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
MPs debate president’s state of the nation address
Malema calls on KZN police to crack AKA's murder case after widely shared CCTV footage
Malema claims there's a 'state-sponsored' threat on his life
Ramaphosa ‘arrogant about his criminality’ — Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos