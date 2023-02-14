Politics

Mapisa-Nqakula insists she did not call the red berets 'animals'

EFF leader Julius Malema says party has submitted motion of no confidence against the speaker

14 February 2023 - 16:15
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
Image: Deaan Vivier

The National Assembly has denied that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referred to members of the EFF as “animals”.

The red berets insist this insult was spewed directly after she ruled they be removed from the state of the nation address (Sona) after attempting to storm the stage and disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech. 

“The claim is baseless and misleading,” parliament said.

However, EFF leader Julius Malema raised the matter in the Cape Town City Hall during Tuesday's Sona debate, saying Mapisa-Nqakula's “misconduct” disqualified her from being a legitimate speaker of parliament.

"The speaker referred to members of this house as animals and violated the constitution and the rules of the National Assembly when she allowed armed police to invade parliament,” he said.

MPs debate president’s state of the nation address

A joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces is debating the president’s state of the nation address on Tuesday.
Politics
7 hours ago

On Tuesday, chair of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo appealed to members to refrain from repeating the “unsubstantiated allegation” as he set the record straight.

“The unrevised Hansard, a record of the proceedings of the house, confirms the speaker’s remark as 'phumani, man!', which translates to 'get out, man!'" 

Malema said the red berets have submitted a motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula.

“We also officially withdraw the respect we previously showed her. We also apologise for having showed her respect when she evidently does not respect parliament.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Insults fly after Cele claims EFF SG 'promised to make life difficult' if he didn’t confirm assassination plot

A war of words ensued on Tuesday during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces which debated President ...
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Bheki Cele plotted to assassinate Floyd Shivambu and that police leadership is working with izinkabi ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Malema is an opportunist who disrespects our democracy

Julius Malema uses the rules of democracy when it suits him, and tramples them when it doesn’t
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘South Africans are grateful we exist’: Malema to EFF MPs after ejection from Sona

After being thrown out of the state of the nation address in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, EFF leader Julius Malema praised his MPs ...
Politics
4 days ago

Sona violence 'resembled military dictatorship', Red berets fume

The EFF has vowed to continue to “confront” President Cyril Ramaphosa wherever he appears until he resigns.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  2. Electricity minister just 'a project manager': Gwede Politics
  3. High-speed internet for all, bridges, roads, harbours ... it's all happening, ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ‘remained resolute’ when EFF members stormed the stage: Presidency Politics
  5. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path