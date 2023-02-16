Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate in parliament

16 February 2023 - 14:03 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to the state of the nation address (Sona) debate in parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa delivered his seventh Sona on Thursday last week. MPs debated the address on Tuesday and Wednesday in a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.

READ MORE:

Security cluster on alert ahead of Ramaphosa’s Sona debate reply, says Gungubele

Parliament and the security cluster will be on alert ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's parliamentary reply to the recent state of the nation ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa accused the president Ramaphosa of having ‘no confidence’ in his own ministers
Politics
20 hours ago

Sona debate: Ministers and premiers close ranks, defending Ramaphosa’s administration

Several cabinet ministers and premiers defended President Cyril Rampahosa’s state of the nation address praising the president for giving clear ...
Politics
1 day ago

The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa

DA leader John Steenhuisen lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was guilty of something worse than what he once accused former president ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘School will help them understand project management is not reductionist’: Mantashe

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has stuck to his guns on the characterisation of the soon-to-be appointed minister of electricity.
Politics
2 days ago
