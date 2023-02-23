Politics

Play your part, Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders

President backs call for formalisation of 'kings and queens' forum

23 February 2023 - 16:14
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed the call for the formalisation of a traditional “kings and queens” forum.

“We see it as an important platform to tap into the collective wisdom of our majesties. The forum will help us address disputes around traditional leadership, gender-based violence and other social ills, initiation challenges and others,” he said at the opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town on Thursday.

The forum would help document South Africa's history and the role traditional leaders played during the freedom struggle, he said, adding that the country’s history should not be told by “colonial writers, observers, tourists, those with guns and Bibles in their hands”.

“The history of our country needs to be told by us and I long for that day.”

Because of their proximity to communities, he said traditional leaders have a critical role to play in the development of society.  

“In times of challenges, danger and what others may see as insurmountable obstacles, that is when we close ranks. That is when we hold each other’s hands and work together.”

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses house of traditional leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his annual address to the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders on Thursday.
Politics
6 hours ago

On land reform, Ramaphosa said communal land should be used as capital to support investment in community development.

“I am pleased that the long-awaited communal land administration and tenure summit took place in May last year,” he said.

He asked traditional leaders to play their part in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Ramaphosa also warned the death of initiates was reaching epidemic proportions. 

“The Customary Initiation Act came into effect in 2021. The act aims to protect lives, set norms and standards and ensure initiation takes place in a controlled and safe environment.”

The closure of illegal initiation schools must be done with vigour and determination, the president said.

Q&A with Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso on state of preparedness for summer initiation season

Just weeks into the summer initiation season, five young initiates have died in the Eastern Cape. Chris Barron asked Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, chair ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Progress has also been made in creating a legal basis for the institution of traditional Khoi-San leaders, which has now been signed into law. The government has appointed a commission on Khoi-San matters, which is accepting applications for recognition.

Last year, Ramaphosa established an interministerial task team led by Deputy President David Mabuza to deal with matters raised by traditional leaders.

“Proposals on the provision of administration grants to traditional councils and the recognition of headmen and headwomen are also under consideration,” he said.

“There has been determination and some of the issues were put as bluntly as can be — on issues such as payments, tools of trade, infrastructure development and the land issue.

“Some of you sent me messages to say the key issue is the pay of traditional leaders. I am not the minister of finance. You should scrutinise the minister of finance’s budget and find what he said about what should happen to traditional leaders.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | King Misuzulu addresses opening of KZN legislature

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is due to address the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday.
Politics
5 hours ago

Fire-gutted parliament set to reopen by 2025 at a cost of R2bn

Reconstruction of fire-gutted parliament buildings in Cape Town should be finished by 2025, more than three years after a blaze destroyed large parts ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Government needs to pull the trigger on gun violence

Experts believe the proliferation of illegal guns is the fault of a failing criminal justice system
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  2. No cabinet appointment for David Makhura as ANC places him in Luthuli House Politics
  3. ‘Keep your political views private’ – Gordhan has a go at De Ruyter Politics
  4. Pule Mabe hot under the collar over his 'stolen' R300k Rolex watch Politics
  5. ANC promises cabinet reshuffle will be ‘done and dusted’ by end of February Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt