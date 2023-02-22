Politics

Fire-gutted parliament set to reopen by 2025 at a cost of R2bn

Reconstruction offers 'unique opportunity to modernise digital infrastructure', says secretary Xolile George

22 February 2023 - 10:24 By Wendell Roelf
The damaged roof of the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town after last year's fire. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Reconstruction of fire-gutted parliament buildings in Cape Town should be finished by 2025, more than three years after a blaze destroyed large parts of the precinct, officials said.

Zandile Mafe, who remains in prison awaiting trial, was arrested shortly after the fire started on January 2 last year. It burnt for three days before being completely extinguished, and destroyed the lower house National Assembly chamber.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa will lead the reconstruction project at an estimated cost of R2bn, secretary to parliament Xolile George told reporters on Tuesday.

“The restoration project provides a unique opportunity to ensure spaces are designed in a manner that best suits the specific needs of a democratic parliament and to modernise the institution's digital infrastructure,” George said.

A short-term goal would be to build around 155 new offices to help house about 1,000 displaced staff members, he said.

Lawmakers are using hybrid meetings, a blend of physical and virtual connections, to try to hold the executive to account.

Large legislative set piece events, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address and Wednesday’s budget speech by the finance minister, are temporarily being held in Cape Town City Hall.

Reuters

