Politics

WATCH LIVE | King Misuzulu addresses opening of KZN legislature

23 February 2023 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is due to address the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday. This is before premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's state of the province address to be delivered on Friday.

This will be the royal's first public engagement in weeks.

The Sunday Times reported last week that the king had gone to ground due to fears for his safety after tensions among Zulu royal family members.

TimesLIVE

