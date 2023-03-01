Foreign donations
ANC received largest sum in party donations — Here’s how much the DA, ActionSA, PA and EFF got
Only five political parties have declared donations for the third quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, with the ANC receiving the largest sum.
The Electoral Commission (IEC) revealed the five parties disclosed R40m in funding from donors during the third quarter.
How much did each party receive?
During this quarter, the five political parties made donation disclosures as follows:
Who donated?
Most of the ANC's funding came from Batho Batho Trust (R15m) and United Manganese of Kalahari (R15m).
Both Batho Batho Trust and United Manganese of Kalahari have in the previous financial year made significant donations to the party, said the IEC.
R2m came from Naspers Limited.
ActionSA’s donations were received from three sources, two of whom are regular donors to the party, namely Martin Moshal (R3.5m) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) NPC (R180,000). The third donor was African Equity Corporation with a donation of R1m.
The DA's donations were received from Fynbos Trust (R271,000), Miss Karen Cramer (R250,000), Naspers Limited (R2m) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation (R400,325). Except for Cramer, the three other entities have previously made significant donations to the party.
For the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) , donations were received from a single donor each. The EFF’s donation was received from Car Junction, while the PA donation was received from the party's deputy president Kenny Kunene.
“ActionSA and the PA are unrepresented political parties, meaning they do not have representation in the nine provincial legislatures or national parliament. These two parties have from time to time declared significant donations received,” said the IEC.
Inside the ANC's money woes
