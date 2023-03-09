Why DA's Natasha Mazzone wants deputy position and not her boss's job

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone has described engagements with the delegates to the party's congress and their response to her campaign as “positive and encouraging”, bolstering her hopes to strike it big in the leadership stakes.

The former DA parliamentary caucus chief whip, Mazzone is running for deputy federal chair when the party holds its elective conference in April.

Explaining her decision to run, Mazzone told TimesLIVE: “I believe that the 2024 election will be one of the most important in our country’s history. We have to stop the corruption and mismanagement and the most experienced members need to be ready to take on the fight.”