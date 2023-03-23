Ramaphosa welcomes Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde for a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
In a video shared by his office, Ramaphosa introduced social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and apologised for his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe’s absence, saying she is unwell.
Shaking hands, the two leaders said, “Good to see you again.”
Introducing Zulu, Ramaphosa said, “You have already met her, maybe not — this is minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu.
“I am sorry, my wife is not well. She would have loved to join [us] but she is taking long to recuperate.”
Image: ALET PRETORIUS/Reuters
TimesLIVE understands the first lady is not compelled to attend state visits, but when a visiting leader is accompanied by his or her partner it’s courtesy to reciprocate.
Last year, Motsepe was expected to join Ramaphosa’s state visit to Britain. However, she could not attend after doctors advised her not to travel because she was recovering from eye surgery.
