Politics

Ramaphosa welcomes Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

President apologises for wife's absence at state visit, saying 'she is not well'

23 March 2023 - 14:29
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Belgium's Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, South African social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for a photograph during the Belgian royal couple's state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Belgium's Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, South African social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for a photograph during the Belgian royal couple's state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: ALET PRETORIUS/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde for a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

In a video shared by his office, Ramaphosa introduced social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and apologised for his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe’s absence, saying she is unwell.

Shaking hands, the two leaders said, “Good to see you again.”

Introducing Zulu, Ramaphosa said, “You have already met her, maybe not — this is minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu.

“I am sorry, my wife is not well. She would have loved to join [us] but she is taking long to recuperate.”

TimesLIVE understands the first lady is not compelled to attend state visits, but when a visiting leader is accompanied by his or her partner it’s courtesy to reciprocate.

Last year, Motsepe was expected to join Ramaphosa’s state visit to Britain. However, she could not attend after doctors advised her not to travel because she was recovering from eye surgery.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Russia’s Vladimir Putin invited to attend Brics summit in SA, Pandor confirms

International relations minister Naledi Pandor has confirmed that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend the 15th Brics summit in South ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | Lyle Foster on Kompany, the Premiership and what he owes Belgium

Bafana Bafana's emerging striking star Lyle Foster says he still has to pinch himself about his dream move to English Championship club Burnley in ...
Sport
2 days ago

EU flies aid to conflict-hit eastern Congo where 5.5-million people are displaced

A cargo plane carrying tents, medical equipment and other humanitarian aid landed on Friday in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, the first delivery ...
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa and first lady shine spotlight on early childhood centres

President Cyril Ramaphosa says early childhood development centres are a “fine example of social entrepreneurship”.
Politics
5 months ago

Patrice Lumumba’s tooth represents plunder, resilience and reparation

The return of Lumumba’s tooth after 61 years leaves many questions unanswered and threatens to open a can of worms
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | How the EFF's #NationalShutdown played out Politics
  2. IN PICS | Fiery berets see red about no lunch and being stopped in Durban's ... Politics
  3. DA, ANC pour cold water on the shutdown, EFF claims success Politics
  4. Steenhuisen's accusations are baseless and unfounded, says David Mabuza Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘Voetsek Ramaphosa!’: Julius Malema leads protesters through Pretoria ... Politics

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament