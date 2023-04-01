Politics

Phalatse and Steenhuisen's final attempts to convince delegates

01 April 2023 - 17:44
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
DA members attending the party's federal congress in Midrand yesterday chant slogans as the congress gets under way. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

DA federal leader candidates John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse took the stage to deliver their final campaign speeches on Saturday to convince delegates to vote for them. 

Incumbent leader Steenhuisen urged delegates to re-elect him, saying since he took over as an interim leader in 2019, he has been hard at work to rebuild the party.

He said that the party's strong performance in the local government elections was preparation for a record result in the 2024 national elections.

“We must play a leading role in constructing a post-ANC South Africa.”

Steenhuisen said the party's mission under his leadership was to bring the ANC under 50% electoral support.

He reminded delegates that when he began his journey in the Democratic Party in 1997, they were under no illusion about the difficulties ahead of them as a 1.7% party.

“We knew that to cement our role in the South African political landscape would require hard work.”

Steenhuisen took a jab at Phalatse, saying having served 10 years as a councillor, he knew a lot about hard work.

“Only the politics of the long haul can bring about real political change,” he said.

Phalatse has been criticised for her “far-reaching ambition” and seeking to rise in the ranks “too soon”.

However, the former Joburg mayor did not hold back and challenged Steenhuisen head-on, saying it was not the length of time in a party that determined one’s effectiveness. 

“Jacob Zuma was a horrible president, with all his years in the ANC.  Yet Barack Obama, with much fewer years in his party, was one of the best presidents America ever had.

“It is about capability, experience and qualifications,” said Phalatse.

The former mayor was adamant her years of experience as a technocrat and a politician have sufficiently prepared her for the position of DA federal leader.  

Leading a huge multiparty coalition government in Johannesburg was a necessary preparation for the road ahead,” said Phalatse.

She added that as a party that subscribes to liberal values, it should support and promote free speech, including the right to freedom of choice.  

“As a leader, I will defend the rights of everyone in the party. I will not lead by fear, because the best form of leadership is leadership by example.”

Phalatse challenged delegates to make a stark choice, saying they could either play it safe or make daring moves.

We can either try to consolidate our base and accept our projected 16% of voter share in 2024. Or we can be bold at this congress and vote for growth. It is in your hands,” she said.

Voting is scheduled to take place on Sunday between 6am and 9am, electronically.

TimesLIVE

