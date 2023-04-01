Politics

IN PICS | DA Federal Conference 2023

01 April 2023 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE
April 01 2023. John Steenhuisen amongst members of Democratic Alliance attending the Federal congress sitting in Midrand singing slogans as they kick start the congress. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
April 01 2023. John Steenhuisen amongst members of Democratic Alliance attending the Federal congress sitting in Midrand singing slogans as they kick start the congress. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

This weekend the DA is presiding over a watershed federal congress where nearly 2,000 delegates will choose its leader and decide whether to hand incumbent John Steenhuisen a second term or opt for his contender, former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ActionSA vows to reject no-confidence motion against DA mayor Tania Campbell to 'keep EFF/ANC out'

ActionSA's Ekurhuleni caucus on Thursday vowed to reject the motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell despite having left the DA-led ...
Politics
1 day ago

Helen Zille calls out 'racial analysis double standard' over black members leaving the DA

"The only people who come and go that are ever analysed, especially in a racist way, is if you happen to leave the DA and you are black and you leave ...
Politics
2 days ago

We could be electing the president of the country, says DA as it gears up for congress

This weekend the DA is presiding over a watershed federal congress, as it is most likely going to elect the country's future president, it believes.
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers ... Politics
  2. ANC to meet Mbeki over letter slamming decision to block Phala Phala probe Politics
  3. DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor, again Politics
  4. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics
  5. Andre de Ruyter agrees to answer MPs' questions on Eskom graft Politics

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...