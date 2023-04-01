This weekend the DA is presiding over a watershed federal congress where nearly 2,000 delegates will choose its leader and decide whether to hand incumbent John Steenhuisen a second term or opt for his contender, former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
IN PICS | DA Federal Conference 2023
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
