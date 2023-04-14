Former student leaders launch trade union to restore dignity to workers

Former student leaders and EFF members have established a trade union to restore the dignity of working people across all sectors of society.
The Workers Socialist Union of South Africa was pre-launched on Friday, f after talks between workers, students and civil society groupings. The trade union will be officially launched on Worker's Day on May 1.
The launch was attended by University of the Witwatersrand workers, cleaners from student accommodation provider South Point former Nehawu members and civil society movements.
Convener Mmeli Gebashe said the idea of forming a union was born when the EFF student command became involved in trying to improve the plight of workers at Wits University.
“[The union] is a four-year culmination of engagement at Wits University and in the community of Braamfontein. In 2018 we decided to have a student and workers' task team, that would expand their knowledge and experience that gave birth to the trade union,” said the convener.
Gebashe said as former student activists, they decided to formalise the struggle to improve the plight of workers and register a union.
“Workers would come and ask us about their issues at the institution, whereas there were existing unions representing them.
“We realised that we gave the current workers time to lead and they have been failing. There are even talks of reversing insourcing, which is one of the gains of the student-led 'Fees Must Fall' movement,” said Gebashe.
Recently Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko were interrupted at an ambulance launch and unveiling of Easter plans by disgruntled Covid-19 support staff who had been demanding that the department hire them permanently.
Those workers were supported by the newly launched union.
Former Wits SRC president and founding member of the union Orediretse Masebe said despite their individual political leanings, they were not interested in the politics of political parties.
“We know the political parties that stand for the truth, we know political parties that even covered workers in their political plight.
“We come from those political parties, and we are proud for the grooming that they have given us. But to dictate to workers who they must vote for and who we are aligned with, is not our priority. We are here for the defence of workers,” said Masebe.
The trade union said it would serve public servants and workers in different industries.
“The crux of our mission is solidarity. Without a cleaner, a bus driver can't strike. Without a security guard, an administrator can't strike,” said Masebe.
