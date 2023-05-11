The EFF is asking for donations, including livestock, and selling gala dinner tickets for its 10th anniversary celebration.
Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said ticket sales are going well and preparations are on track. She encouraged people to fund “the revolution”.
The EFF does not have financial problems and donations to parties are not new, said Mathys, adding that a political party never had enough money.
LISTEN | It’s not expensive, it's average: EFF on gala ticket prices
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A political party must be run and operated by the people it represents and making donations to the EFF’s birthday celebration is an opportunity to do that, says the party.
Listen to the party:
