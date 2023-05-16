The DA has criticised the visit to Russia by South African Army chief Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha in the wake of the recent claim by the US about South Africa allegedly supplying weapons to Russia.
Mbatha is in Moscow for “talks” with his counterpart, Russia’s defence ministry said.
Commander-in-chief of the ground forces of the Russian armed forces Oleg Salyukov and Mbatha “discussed agreements on further enhancing co-operation and increasing the combat readiness of the armed forces of both countries”, reported the TASS news agency.
The visit comes amid diplomatic fallout between the US and South Africa over a claim by US ambassador Reuben Brigety that South Africa shipped arms to Russia aboard the Lady R which docked in Simon’s Town naval base in December.
DA MP Kobus Marais said the “unsolicited visit” was the latest incident in a series where the government had clearly and unashamedly demonstrated its support for Russia.
“Even after the collapse of the rand and the call from the US to honour relationships they still went ahead and conducted this visit. It is shameful,” said Marais.
The party called on defence minister Thandi Modise to explain the purpose of the visit to the public.
“In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa again made the assertion that South Africa is 'non-aligned'. Yet again, he has lied to South Africa and the world.
“I am quite sure that had the Russian media not reported on this visit, it would have been hidden from the South African public. Like so many other events and instances where the ANC government had tried to hide and obfuscate their own embarrassing and disgusting conduct.”
DA wants answers from defence minister on SA Army chief's visit to Moscow
Image: Esa Alexander
Catch up: Here’s what you need to know about the Russian weapons ship allegations
The presidency said the government would implement an independent inquiry to probe the docking of the Russian vessel.
“While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the government has instituted an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s office had noted with “concern” remarks attributed to Brigety alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.
“The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of co-operation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by national security special adviser to the president Sydney Mufumadi.”
After “robust discussions” with international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor, the department said Brigety had apologised, but many were not convinced he had actually done so.
The ambassador posted on social media: “I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with foreign minister Pandor this evening [Friday] and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I reaffirmed the strong partnership between our two countries and the important agenda our presidents have given us.”
