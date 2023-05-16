Politics

'Ex-convicts were elected in daylight': Malema takes a jab at McKenzie and Kunene

16 May 2023 - 08:55
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene, calling them “mabantiti” (convicts).

Speaking during a press briefing after the EFF's central command team meeting, Malema said ex-convicts McKenzie and Kunene “were elected in daylight” to create a crisis in the coalition government in Johannesburg. 

“Our people even elected mabantiti (convicts) to go into the council. Ex-convicts were elected in daylight. That bantiti (Kunene), once he is elected to be in council, he meets the requirement of being a mayor. That's why that ex-prisoner is an acting mayor (of Johannesburg) because he qualifies. Once he qualifies to be a counsellor, he qualifies to be an acting mayor or even a full mayor,” said Malema. 

“The other ex-prisoner (McKenzie) was the mayor in a small town. He thought he was going to be a celebrity [until] he realised the distance was too much. He resigned and came back and then when he comes back he wants to disrupt Kenny. He thought being a mayor was child's play.”

Gayton McKenzie: PA will decide the next president and 'we might choose ourselves'

"We've got two choices in 2024, we are going to decide who's going to be the president. We might choose ourselves,” said McKenzie.
Politics
6 days ago

Malema admitted the PA was the kingmaker in the coalition government in Johannesburg, saying political parties can't do anything without them. 

“You have given us ex-prisoners. In Johannesburg, it's worse because you cannot do anything without those ex-prisoners. But to show the hypocrisy of South Africans, when the ex-convicts work with the DA you don't say: 'Ex-convicts this, ex-convicts that.' 

“You only remind us of them when they come to work with us but when they work with DA no-one says: 'Why is DA working with the ex-convicts?' No EFF went to Sun City to go and fetch a prisoner and made it a counsellor and acting mayor, it is the people of Johannesburg who took ex-convicts and elected them into council,” Malema said. 

Kunene said he would not stoop to Malema's level of insults and name-calling. 

“I have unlearned the politics of insults and name-calling. We are trying to establish a new brand of politics called 'real-time delivery'. We cannot change our past, Julius Malema, but we can bring change now. A change that is hurting old politicians. We are busy,” he said

Speaking on 702, Kunene said: “I went to prison. I committed crimes. I was a gangster. I came back and South Africans embraced me. 

“They forgave me, except for the haters who want to use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Kenny Kunene hits back: 'Haters use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas'

Kenny Kunene has hit back at criticism over his appointment as acting Johannesburg mayor, saying "haters" are using his past for "selfish and ...
Politics
2 hours ago

EFF: 'Kenny Kunene is a case study for the failures of the correctional services system'

The EFF said the high court correctly found there was no retaliatory justification for Kenny Kunene's comments and that he sought to incite hate and ...
Politics
3 months ago

Court finds Kenny Kunene guilty of hate speech, orders him to apologise and retract ‘cockroach’ slur to Malema

Firebrand businessman and politician Kenny Kunene will have to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema for calling him a “cockroach”.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Manyi credits Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF Politics
  2. SA ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha has died Politics
  3. US ambassador to SA has ‘apologised unreservedly’: Dirco after démarche Politics
  4. Joburg mayor Gwamanda away in Cape Town while Kunene steps in Politics
  5. RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema holds press briefing Politics

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...