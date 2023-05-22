Ramaphosa maintains a very constructive relationship with business: presidency

In April, the president met with chief executives from key exporting economic sectors such as mining and minerals, agriculture and the automotive and freight industry representatives, he said.
Bloomberg reported last week that Ramaphosa had lost the confidence of the business constituency. The publication cited economic stagnation spawned by power outages, rampant crime, disintegrating infrastructure and foreign policy missteps as leading investors to the exits, with the rand fast approaching a record low of R20 a dollar.
Bloomberg quoted Investec CEO Fani Titi saying: “We are going nowhere fast. The government is disorganised. Totally disorganised.”
The presidency has rejected reports that the business sector has lost confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa maintains “a very constructive” working relationship with business. “We have seen the reports citing some sort of breakdown between the president and business. That is far from the truth,” he said on Monday.
Magwenya said the issue was that one or two business leaders have publicly expressed their frustrations with respect to issues affecting the economy and challenges facing the country, which Ramaphosa accepts and which are broadly accepted.
“However, that expression of frustration does not signal a breakdown in the working relationship between government and business.
“That expression of unhappiness by business leaders, which by the way is not unique to business, it’s unhappiness that is shared commonly among many South Africans and does not in a way talk to the absence of engagement between the president, the government as well as business.”
Magwenya cited a number of meetings that Ramaphosa has held with representatives of the sector and their joint efforts to address relevant problems.
Can we afford another five years of Ramaphosa?
