South Africa

Isis-linked couple charged with murder challenge legality of search at their property

22 May 2023 - 18:50
Horticulturalist and BBC presenter Nick Bailey, left, posted this selfie with British couple Rod and Rachel Saunders in February 2018, a few days before the couple was found murdered in Eshowe.
Horticulturalist and BBC presenter Nick Bailey, left, posted this selfie with British couple Rod and Rachel Saunders in February 2018, a few days before the couple was found murdered in Eshowe.
Image: Nick Bailey via Twitter

The search and seizure conducted at the Mtunzini home of the Isis-linked couple charged with the kidnapping and murder of Rachel and Rodney Saunders has come under scrutiny at the Durban high court.

The Saunders couple was found murdered in the Eshowe area in 2018 after they had been missing for over 10 days.

Defence attorney Bulelani Mazomba, who represents Sayfudeen Aslam Del Veechio and his wife, Fatima Bibi Patel, questioned the legality of the search that was conducted at their home. 

This is after a witness who is a police captain told the court that he had been acting on the instructions of a commander to look for the couple.

The police officer is not being named as per the direction of the court. 

During the search, a number of items were seized, which included the four passports belonging to the two accused and those of their children.

The officer said while he had not opened and photographed the passports, he recounted how they were stashed in an exhibit bag. The search had continued into the night and led to Mtunzini.

When he arrived at the home of the accused on February 15, 2018, he had summarily arrested them. 

The captain would later assist the investigation by visiting the Waterloo Spar, where the accused are alleged to have made purchases using the deceased's bank accounts. At the shopping centre, the captain had spoken to the security personnel to glean more information on the accused.

Mazomba argued that his client's version was that her passport was not there as it had previously been confiscated by the court as part of her bail conditions on a separate 2016 matter, which the witness was also part of.

The witness agreed to being part of the said case but denied having confiscated the passport.

He refuted the assertion that the items were seized illegally.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mkhumbuzi, the lawyer for the third accused in the matter, Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, asked why the police officer had searched a roundavel on the property as it was where Jackson lived, not his accomplices.

At that time it was unbeknown to him that someone was living in the roundavel.

“The fact that he says it belongs to his friend was just his word,” replied the officer. 

He also told the court that the door of the roundavel had not been locked, nor was it firmly shut. He said when he made his way inside the roundavel, no items had been labelled as belonging to Jackson.

The court is also expected to hear testimonies of a police officer who took over the possession of the cellphones belonging Del Vecchio and Patel.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Witness tells of two-day shopping spree by botanists' murder accused

A trolley porter at Waterloo Spar in Verulam, who often helped Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio when he shopped at the supermarket, was the main witness ...
News
2 weeks ago

Former accused turned state witness 'didn’t want to convert to Islam'

The state witness in the murder and kidnapping trial of well-known botanist Rodney Saunders and his wife Rachel, told the Durban high court about his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Former worker says murder accused Del Vecchio 'lured him' into crime

A former employee of the alleged mastermind behind the brutal killing of acclaimed botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders painted a picture of how he ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sister of slain botanist recounts last chat before couple went missing

The sister of slain botanist Rachel Saunders told the Durban high court the last time she interacted with her sister was via a Whatsapp chat before ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  3. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  4. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa
  5. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...