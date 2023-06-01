eThekwini forks out R22m for giant Mandela and Tambo statues

It is not yet clear who was granted permission to construct the statues.
The eThekwini municipality has confirmed the arrival of R22m giant statues of struggle icons Oliver Tambo and former president Nelson Mandela.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda made the announcement on Thursday during a post-budget approval press conference.
Kaunda’s statement comes after reports surfaced that the city had approved the budget for the creation of the two 9m-high statues.
The city came under heavy criticism when former mayor Zandile Gumede announced it was spending R20m to honour the freedom fighters in 2019.
When the news broke, the public questioned whether the city could not have better spent its money to speed up service delivery.
It was initially reported the statues were to be created by local artist Lungelo Gumede, but after outcry over the hefty price, an event to introduce him was indefinitely postponed.
