South Africa

Nandipha Magudumana's legal team argues her deportation was 'disguised extradition'

01 June 2023 - 13:34
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's counsel has argued in court that her deportation was a disguised extradition. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's counsel has argued at the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday that her deportation was actually an extradition. 

Magudumana brought an urgent application to court to have her arrest and detention declared wrongful and unlawful. She was arrested in April in Tanzania with her boyfriend Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer who had escaped from prison. They were returned under escort to South Africa on a chartered flight.

She roped in top international law advocate Anton Katz SC, who told the court Magudumana's deportation was a disguised extradition where there was collusion between South African authorities and Tanzania. 

“The SAPS and NPA contend that there was a deportation decision by Tanzania on April 12, which required the applicant [Magudumana] to leave Tanzania within three days.

“The conduct of the respondents is quintessentially a disguised extradition. There was no unilateral act on the part of Tanzania because there was an agreement to deport to SA.

WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana seeks withdrawal of charges

The Free State High Court is on Thursday hearing arguments from Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who has applied for the withdrawal of charges against her.
News
6 hours ago

“The applicant was not entitled to place herself beyond Tanzania's borders within three days, because she was handed over to SA officials who exercised custody over her. And the basis of her deportation was to achieve the purpose of extradition — namely, securing the presence of the applicant in SA to stand trial on criminal charges,” Katz said. 

Katz maintained that the SA authorities followed the wrong procedure because instead of seeking the extradition of Magudumana, they agreed with Tanzania to arrange her deportation to SA. 

“In doing so, they overlooked the correct mechanism for securing the presence of a sought person in SA,” he said. 

“The respondents acted in a procedurally irrational manner by securing an agreement to deport the applicant rather than after the extradition process.”

The hearing continues. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs

The department of home affairs says Dr Nandipha Magudumana is approaching the court with dirty hands as she failed to take it into her confidence.
News
1 day ago

Dr Nandipha wanted to return to SA to be reunited with her children: Police on Tanzania deportation

The police have asked the court to strike Dr Nandipha Magudumana's case off the roll as it lacks urgency and is riddled with misrepresentation of ...
News
1 day ago

Four of five accused in Thabo Bester matter denied bail

Four of the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter were on Monday denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | ‘Something’s sinister about Nandipha alleging abduction’: Motsoaledi to file papers to court

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is filing papers to join in Dr Nandipha Magudumana's case to challenge her arguments that her deportation was ...
News
6 days ago
