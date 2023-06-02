The matter is before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, where the home affairs department recently joined in to challenge Magudumana's abduction claims. She wants the charges against her dropped.
LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'
She did not consent and had no clue of her deportation: her lawyer, international law advocate Anton Katz SC argues
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana says she should have been informed of her deportation from Tanzania and given time before being arrested. Her lawyer, international law advocate Anton Katz SC argued that the proper procedure was not followed.
Listen to her legal counsel:
