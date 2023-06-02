South Africa

LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'

She did not consent and had no clue of her deportation: her lawyer, international law advocate Anton Katz SC argues

02 June 2023 - 06:07
Dr Nandipha Magudumana did not consent to her deportation and was not informed about it, her legal counsel argues her arrest and deportation was illegal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Dr Nandipha Magudumana says she should have been informed of her deportation from Tanzania and given time before being arrested. Her lawyer, international law advocate Anton Katz SC argued that the proper procedure was not followed.

Listen to her legal counsel:

The matter is before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, where the home affairs department recently joined in to challenge Magudumana's abduction claims. She wants the charges against her dropped.

She was arrested in April in Tanzania with convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester. She is accused of helping Bester escape from Mangaung prison in May last year.

Judgement will be handed down on Monday.

