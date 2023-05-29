Three days to get a bed at Jubilee hospital: father tells of struggle to get son admitted
The children fell ill after drinking the water delivered by a tanker truck, says the dad, who vows to never drink the water again
29 May 2023 - 20:34
A father from Themba View Ext 1 in Hammanskraal says he spent two nights and three days at Jubilee Hospital waiting for his 12-year-old son to be admitted. ..
Three days to get a bed at Jubilee hospital: father tells of struggle to get son admitted
The children fell ill after drinking the water delivered by a tanker truck, says the dad, who vows to never drink the water again
A father from Themba View Ext 1 in Hammanskraal says he spent two nights and three days at Jubilee Hospital waiting for his 12-year-old son to be admitted. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos