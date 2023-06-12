Help parliament find the next public protector

Are you a judge of the high court, practised as an advocate or an attorney for at least 10 years? Or do you have specialised knowledge of or experience in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance? You could be South Africa's next public protector.
Parliament is calling for members of the public and organisations to nominate suitable candidates for new public protector.
The ad hoc committee to make public protector nominations published an advert on Monday calling on South Africans to nominate suitable candidates. Applications will also be accepted, said committee chair Cyril Xaba. The deadline for nominations and applications is July 7.
The person recommended for appointment has to be a South African citizen who:
- is a judge of a high court;
- is admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practised as an advocate or an attorney;
- is qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university;
- has specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance;
- has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been a member of parliament; or
- has acquired any combination of experience for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.
The public protector (PP) is a state institution supporting constitutional democracy, established in terms of chapter 9 of the constitution. The PP has power to investigate any conduct in state affairs, or in the public administration in any sphere of government, that is alleged or suspected to be improper or to result in any impropriety or prejudice, to report on that conduct and take appropriate remedial action.
The PP also has the additional powers and functions prescribed by law.
Help parliament find the next public protector
ANC's Cyril Xaba to lead process to find new public protector
The seven-year non-renewable term of current public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ends in October, and parliament has tasked the ad hoc committee to find her replacement by August 31.
The public protector is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly.
Xaba said applications and nominations must contain:
Relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned) and academic qualifications should be included.
As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to processes, such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, and be expected to complete a questionnaire.
Applications and nominations must reach committee secretary Vhonani Ramaano by no later than July 7 at 4pm. For enquiries contact Ramaano at 021-403-3820 or 083-709-8427, or e-mail Pprotector@parliament.gov.za
