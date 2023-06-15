President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland on Thursday to begin a working visit to Poland and Ukraine.
The Presidency tweeted a video of Ramaphosa disembarking from the presidential jet, Inkwazi, on Thursday afternoon.
Ramaphosa and heads of state from Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo are leading a peace mission in a bid to broker peace after Russia invaded the Ukraine in February last year.
On Tuesday night Ramaphosa attended the World of Work Summit, hosted by the International Labour Organisation, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Ramaphosa in Poland for Africa-led Russia/Ukraine peace talks
Image: Masi Losi
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland on Thursday to begin a working visit to Poland and Ukraine.
The Presidency tweeted a video of Ramaphosa disembarking from the presidential jet, Inkwazi, on Thursday afternoon.
Ramaphosa and heads of state from Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo are leading a peace mission in a bid to broker peace after Russia invaded the Ukraine in February last year.
On Tuesday night Ramaphosa attended the World of Work Summit, hosted by the International Labour Organisation, in Geneva, Switzerland.
During the peace initiative this week, Ramaphosa is expected to meet Ukraine and Russian presidents Volodomir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin in an attempt to bring a negotiated end to the war.
Accompanying Ramaphosa was a SAA flight carrying South African journalists which left South Africa on Wednesday night. Two hours before landing in Warsaw, the flight was flagged by Italian airspace authorities, forcing it to double back and
fly in circles about six times because it did not have clearance to fly over Italy.
The plane landed in Poland after midday. Upon arrival the crew were told that they could not disembark due to issues with a plane that was meant to take them to the city of Rzesow.
MORE
TOM EATON | So Ramaphosa wants a peace of the action?
Presidency confirms Ramaphosa’s phone call with Putin
What Ukraine wants African leaders to do before their peace mission to Kyiv, Moscow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos