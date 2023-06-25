Gwede Mantashe snubs Ramaphosa's green energy signing
Mantashe says his refusal to sign does not mean that he is opposed to the development of green energy
25 June 2023 - 00:05 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and KGOTHATSO MADISA
In a move that exposes a rift within the cabinet over policy, energy minister Gwede Mantashe this week pointedly snubbed a top-level meeting hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa with European leaders to launch a European-funded green-energy initiative...
In a move that exposes a rift within the cabinet over policy, energy minister Gwede Mantashe this week pointedly snubbed a top-level meeting hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa with European leaders to launch a European-funded green-energy initiative...
