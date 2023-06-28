uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said Myaka played an integral role in the region's coalition government, led by the IFP (IFP).
“Councillor Myaka will be remembered for his exceptional service to the city of uMhlathuze and his unwavering commitment to upholding ethical standards. Despite facing numerous attempts to lure him with bribes and promises of the mayoral position, councillor Myaka remained steadfast in his dedication to serving the community and resisted any form of corruption,” the mayor said.
The ACDP has since called on the government to take “serious” steps to deal decisively with crime, particularly in KZN.
“It is evident that the plans implemented by police minister Bheki Cele to curb violence in this province are not working.
“The ACDP calls for the swift arrest and conviction of criminals as an indication that there is political willingness to eradicate crime,” the party said.
Slain councillor was a peaceful man of God who had no known enemies: ACDP
Image: Supplied
A KwaZulu-Natal councillor and pastor who was shot dead while preaching has been described as a unifying figure, principled leader and peaceful man of God who had no known enemies.
John Myaka, a proportional representative (PR) councillor in the uMhlathuze municipality on KZN's north coast, was delivering a sermon at eNseleni township on Tuesday when he was killed.
His party, the ACDP, said two men entered his church and shot him three times.
TimesLIVE
