Prince Afrika Zulu said his statement was to quell an orchestrated agenda and desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of the king's ill health.
“This is not the first occasion such tactics have been mobilised; similar activities were done during His Majesty’s recent visit to Swaziland. The motives are unclear at this stage, however, the king remains cognisant that the political environment is ripe due to the approaching cycle of political elections.
“It seems the intention is to create the public perception that His Majesty the king is unwell and unfit. Ultimately this creates unnecessary panic and perceptions of instability in the royal crown,” he said.
King Misuzulu's office added that he frequently pays courtesy visits to Eswatini to visit his uncle, King Mswati.
King Misuzulu 'remains in perfect health'
Image: Darren Stewart
King Misuzulu's office has refuted claims that the monarch has been hospitalised in Eswatini amid fears of poisoning, saying it is “lies” meant to call his fitness to lead into question.
The news surfaced via a statement released by the king's prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who attributed the information to Prince Vumile, the brother of King Mswati 111.
But on Sunday, King Misuzulu's spokesperson Prince Afrika Zulu said the king remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital.
“The office of the king felt it prudent that during this visit, the king should undergo a thorough medical examination while there. This was informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments.
“His Majesty’s office decided to err on the side of caution and ensure that all possible impediments were tested, in order to mitigate against any untimely eventuality, given the reports of Mr Xaba’s sudden passing,” Prince Afrika added.
Douglas Xaba, who was the king's induna, died recently.
