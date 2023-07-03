POLL | Do you think the ANCYL will be able to take on the EFF?

Debates around youth leagues' ability to attract young votes have been thrown into the spotlight amid the ANC Youth League's (ANCYL) national conference.
Collen Malatji was elected president of the ANCYL unopposed on Saturday. His slate ran on the ticket of “economic freedom or death”.
Phumzile Mgcina was elected deputy president, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle secretary-general, Tsakani Shiviti first deputy secretary-general, Olga Seate second deputy secretary- general, and Zwelo Masilela treasurer-general.
The new leadership will have the mammoth task of reinvigorating the league and recapturing the youth vote after former president Julius Malema and other leaders left to form the EFF in 2013.
They will be aiming to attract an electorate that departed with the firebrand leader and who have long been promised economic emancipation but only found unemployment.
In general, youth leagues should provide a platform for young leaders to incubate and develop, and for parties to create a depth of leadership that can attract voters and prioritise service delivery. The leadership should unite under the broader ideological banner of the party, with expression prioritised.
The ANCYL, will need to cast off its lethargy and interference from the old guard, and settle the chaos to prove it is a well-run organisation able to help its mother body in next year's election.
The youth vote will be crucial at the ballot box next year and the ANCYL will want to restore its “glory days” to give the ANC a chance of staying in power.
