The parties announced that the convention would be held in Kempton Park in August, particularly and deliberately chosen for its symbolic significance, being the venue where the Codesa negotiations that laid the foundation for South Africa’s transition to democracy took place.
LISTEN | We are not joining their pact, we are not going to the moon — Malema
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed political parties rallying together behind an opposition pact to unseat the ruling party in 2024 without the EFF.
This follows the declaration by the involved parties intending to form a pact — the DA, Action SA, FF Plus and others — that despite the grouping’s main objective being to remove the ANC from power, they also want to ensure that they “keep the EFF out”.
The parties have announced that they will be holding a national convention in a bid to unseat the ruling party and “keep the EFF out” in the 2024 national elections.
Listen Here:
In a statement, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party, said they were getting ready for the “unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government”.
Despite not having formed a solid grouping yet, they are unwavering in their refusal to work with the red berets.
WATCH | EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media
Malema said he did not know the reasons behind his party’s exclusion.
“I fail to understand, I want to find out what it is that we did wrong. We hear of a moonshot, moon pact, I don’t know what it is called.
“They didn’t tell me what I did wrong so I can fix it,” he said.
Malema speculated that his party's exclusion was possibly due to its refusal to be controlled by “white monopoly capital”.
“Every political development in this country has the Oppenheimers' handwriting on it. But there is one thing that they do not control, and that is the EFF. And that gives them nightmares. The notion to ‘keep the EFF out’ comes from there.”
The red berets' leader said it would not be likely for the people they cannot control to have access to power as intended by the multiparty “moonshot” pact.
“We are not going to any moon. They can go to the moon alone, we are not part of any moon.”
The parties announced that the convention would be held in Kempton Park in August, particularly and deliberately chosen for its symbolic significance, being the venue where the Codesa negotiations that laid the foundation for South Africa’s transition to democracy took place.
