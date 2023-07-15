Purple opposition eater? There's a new political party on the block and it promises loyalty

Another day, another political party.
Its name is the Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) and it was launched on Saturday at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain on the Cape flats.
Its leader? Masizole Mnqasela, who recently quit the DA after a fallout with party leadership.
He also resigned as speaker of the Western Cape legislature after a controversy about his allegedly illegal travel and subsistence allowance claims.
“We want change ... we want an alliance with you. It must be about you at the centre of everything we do. We together will bring change.
“There’s no other party that is diverse like us ... we want to lead with compassion.
“We will give our blood, our sweat and everything to protect this country.
“And we respect the souls of those who have fallen to defend and deliver the democracy that we have.
“Purple is our basic colour, not these other colours. It’s royal purple. It goes with trust, humility, dignity, honesty and loyalty.
“That loyalty is what South Africa needs, that people are going to serve this country respecting and trusting the people of God,” he said at the launch event.
