Politics

Purple opposition eater? There's a new political party on the block and it promises loyalty

15 July 2023 - 15:15
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
Masizole Mnqasela launched his party in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.
Masizole Mnqasela launched his party in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.
Image: Shelley Christians

Another day, another political party.

Its name is the Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) and it was launched on Saturday at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain on the Cape flats. 

Its leader? Masizole Mnqasela, who recently quit the DA after a fallout with party leadership.

He also resigned as speaker of the Western Cape legislature after a controversy about his allegedly illegal travel and subsistence allowance claims.

“We want change ... we want an alliance with you. It must be about you at the centre of everything we do. We together will bring change.

“There’s no other party that is diverse like us ... we want to lead with compassion.

“We will give our blood, our sweat and everything to protect this country.

“And we respect the souls of those who have fallen to defend and deliver the democracy that we have.

“Purple is our basic colour, not these other colours. It’s royal purple. It goes with trust, humility, dignity, honesty and loyalty.

“That loyalty is what South Africa needs, that people are going to serve this country respecting and trusting the people of God,” he said at the launch event.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Masizole Mnqasela claims prominent DA members are due to defect to his soon to be launched party

Former DA Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has alleged high profile leaders of the DA are about to jump ship ahead of his political ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Ousted Masizole Mnqasela heads to court to get back job, DA membership

Axed Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela will be in the Cape Town high court on Thursday to try to get his job back.
Politics
6 months ago

DA to call no-confidence vote against its own Western Cape legislature speaker

The DA is to sponsor a motion of no confidence against its own speaker in the Western Cape legislature Masizole Mnqasela.
News
9 months ago

'I am not a thief, I am not a criminal' — DA provincial speaker

“I am not a thief, I am not a criminal - my record of public service speaks for itself,” says Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Purple opposition eater? There's a new political party on the block and it ... Politics
  2. Mkhwebane files another application for Dyantyi's recusal Politics
  3. ConCourt did not ‘disappoint’: Busisiwe Mkhwebane after court rules her ... Politics
  4. ANC in KZN calls for restraint after court dismisses bid to appeal against ... Politics
  5. Zelensky rings Ramaphosa after peace initiative Politics

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside