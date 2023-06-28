The former speaker's DA membership was terminated in November 2022 ahead of a motion of no confidence against him following misconduct relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.
He lambasted his erstwhile colleagues for making “disparaging remarks” about him, saying he did not understand what the fuss was about.
“I have made up my mind and I am moving on. I suggest they do the same. Voters hate it when politicians fight among themselves. They want us to fight for them instead to improve their material conditions,” he said.
Mnqasela said the DA defaming its former leaders when they exit the party had always been a tactic, instead of parting ways peacefully.
“This is exactly the reason so many DA members have decided to leave and join our new party,” he said.
Mnqasela said DA members and community activists and leaders had approached him to lead the movement.
“They are not happy with the direction our country is headed and they are frustrated because there is no viable alternative. They want change and can no longer tolerate the status quo,” he said.
He said he hoped he would not disappoint those waiting on him to provide a viable alternative, and called on people wanting to make a meaningful difference in the country to do so.
Mnqasela said his party and the names of leaders joining his mission would be unveiled on July 15.
Masizole Mnqasela claims prominent DA members are due to defect to his soon to be launched party
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
Former DA Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has alleged high profile leaders of the DA are about to jump ship ahead of his political party launch.
Mnqasela said he has been approached by prominent leaders intending to abandon the blue party to join his soon-to-be-established political alternative.
However, the former MP said he will not allow his movement to be misused as a bandwagon to settle old scores.
“If they have any other intention, they must forget it. I am not having it. For too long people have used political parties to grandstand and to settle old scores and have totally forgotten about the people they are supposed to serve,” he said.
Mnqasela said his new party was designed to move away from petty politics and to start serving the people of South Africa.
“I am happy and grateful for any member from any political party with a good track record of service delivery to the people of South Africa to join this movement. I do not want people to join to use my party for anything other than to serve the people of South Africa.”
