Malema: Members who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from EFF birthday bash
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
EFF leader Julius Malema has warned party representatives who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from the the party's 10th birthday celebrations.
The red berets will host their anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium on July 29 and a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27.
Addressing the media this week, Malema said party representatives who fail to comply with the transport directive will be banned from attending the rally and action against them will be taken after the festivities.
“On January 1, the EFF gave a directive to all its public representatives from councillors to members of the provincial legislatures and members of parliament to arrange transportation for their constituencies to attend the 10th anniversary rally.
“This directive was given to ensure public representatives bring those they claim to represent to the celebration and ensure the people of South Africa from all walks of life are part of this event,” he said.
WATCH | 'The masses of our people will be fed': Cows donated to EFF for 'festival of the poor'
