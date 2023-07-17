Politics

'Malema is the biggest puppet in this country': Mbalula hits out at EFF leader

17 July 2023 - 12:23
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has taken a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema, calling him “the biggest puppet in this country”. 

Mbalula took a jab at Malema at the ANC Youth League fundraising breakfast in Gauteng at the weekend. 

According to Mbalula, Malema is a “cult leader” and a “character trying to hijack the revolution in our country”.

Mbalula claimed he defended Malema against his expulsion from the ANC in 2012.

“I went with a ministerial position to defend him at the DC [disciplinary committee] of the ANC and today he says I am about myself. He is an example of someone who is about himself. I stood with him in dark and difficult times. I said to the ANC, 'Don’t expel this boy', and they expelled him. I stood with him,” he said.

Mbalula wants to end ANC-EFF marriage in Gauteng metros

Mbalula on Saturday said the ANC needs to review its coalition agreements with the EFF in Gauteng municipalities. He told a youth league gathering ...
News
1 day ago

Mbalula said he was never going to leave the ANC with Malema. 

“There are comrades who are flirting with him about our organisation. That is why he thinks he can tell us what to do. A 10% party talks about Union Buildings — he will [only] see them in his dream. 

“Malema is the biggest puppet in this country, who represents the interest of those who want to deal with what we call ANC majoritarianism. Malema is not working to be in the Union Buildings; he is working to decrease the majority of the ANC. We know his agenda, that's what he stands for.”

Last week Malema said the EFF had made peace with the ANC not inviting it to the Brics political parties dialogue. Malema was speaking to the media when he led the ceremonial slaughter of cows donated to the party ahead of its 10th anniversary rally.

“It is not a Brics political parties summit. It is an ANC Brics political summit. Why would we feel bad for not being invited to an ANC meeting? The ANC called its alliance parties and did not invite us,” he said. 

“It is well and good. We are not friends. We did not invite them to our rally. It's fair and square.”

Malema said it would have been an issue if his party was excluded when political parties meet for an official state Brics programme before August.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

ANC will not enter into coalition talks with other parties, says Fikile Mbalula

The ANC is so confident of outright victory in next year’s elections that the party is not involved in coalition talks with any other parties.
Politics
23 hours ago

Court sets aside SAHRC decision that exonerated Malema of hate speech

The SAHRC had ruled that Malema’s 2016 statement at a gathering in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal — “We are not calling for the slaughtering of white ...
News
2 days ago

‘It is fine, we are not friends’ — Malema after being excluded from Brics political parties dialogue by ANC

Malema said it would have been an issue if his party was excluded when political parties meet for an official state Brics programme before August.
Politics
3 days ago

'Political jealousy' behind ANC snubbing EFF from Brics forum, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema blames his party’s not making it on to the list of parties attending the Brics political parties forum on “political ...
Politics
1 week ago

'Malema is my comrade' — Magashule sings EFF leader's praises

"Julius Malema is my comrade; he's right when he says they are engaging me," said former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. POLL | Do you think the ANC is being realistic that it can win elections ... Politics
  2. ‘COPE does not belong to Lekota, I am still deputy president,’ says Madisha Politics
  3. WATCH | Government will consider number of employees companies hire before ... Politics
  4. 'Malema is the biggest puppet in this country': Mbalula hits out at EFF leader Politics
  5. ANC will not enter into coalition talks with other parties, says Fikile Mbalula Politics

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...