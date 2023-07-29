Politics

FNB Stadium overflows as fighters converge for EFF's birthday bash

Secretary-general Marshall Dlamini asked the police to open the pitch for those who could not get seats in the stadium, and even that was not enough

29 July 2023 - 15:44 By KGOTHATSO MADISA
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
EFF supporters packed the 95,000-seater FNB Stadium on Saturday, effectively kicking off the party's 2024 election campaign. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
TL_2065143 EFF supporters packed the 95,000-seater FNB Stadium on Saturday, effectively kicking off the party's 2024 election campaign. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Image: Lefty Shivambu

 The EFF has filled FNB Stadium to capacity for its 10th anniversary celebrations. 

So full is the stadium that the party has asked those who were thinking of still coming to stay home and watch on television.

The stadium's capacity is just shy of 95,000. 

Party’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini asked the police to open the pitch for the fighters who couldn't get seats in the stadium. 

He later asked security guards to close the pitch as it was full and told the latecomers to head to the overflow area across the road. 

EFF members from all over the country had come to celebrate their party's 10 years of existence. since its birth. Clad in their signature red T-shirts and berets, they belted out pro-EFF songs. 

Dubbed the July movement after Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro's 26th of July movement, the EFF was born out of the expulsion of its leader Julius Malema from the ANC in  2012 for bringing the party into disrepute and sowing division, among other charges. 

Malema this week spoke about how the early members had found it difficult to raise the money needed to register the party with the Electoral Commission (IEC). 

He said it was alleged that cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti paid the R650,000 registration fee. 

Ten years later the party boasts a membership of a million and is represented in parliament, in all nine provincial legislatures and in all municipal councils across the country. The party has used the militancy that was synonymous with Malema’s leadership of the ANC Youth League to shake up all the  legislative entities to which it belongs.

At its core, the EFF believes in the economic emancipation of poor black people, that land should belong to  the people and that it should be expropriated without compensation. The EFF says it would nationalise banks and mines if it came to power.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. FNB Stadium overflows as fighters converge for EFF's birthday bash Politics
  2. IN PICS | Build-up for EFF's 10th birthday bash Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | EFF 10th anniversary rally Politics
  4. 'We are watching you' — Mbalula's warning to underperforming ministers Politics
  5. Section 194 committee members believe Mkhwebane held some meetings in secret ... Politics

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site