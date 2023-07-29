Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF 10th anniversary rally

29 July 2023 - 12:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

EFF 10th Anniversary Rally live from Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg

EFF supporters gather at the FNB stadium, 29 July 2023, in Nasrec, Johannesburg, during the 10th birthday party celebration of the political party. Picture: Alaister Russell
EFF supporters gather at the FNB stadium, 29 July 2023, in Nasrec, Johannesburg, during the 10th birthday party celebration of the political party. Picture: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

The EFF is holding a rally at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month. 

MORE

ANC veterans 'saddened' by working relationship with EFF — Snuki Zikalala

The league’s Snuki Zikalala said they were saddened by the ANC’s co-operation with the EFF to govern certain municipalities, while questioning the ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘EFF not ashamed to associate with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is not ashamed to be associated with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who gave the red berets ...
Politics
1 day ago

EFF warns of fake e-mail account claiming to be Malema asking for money

The EFF has warned the public of an alleged scammer soliciting money under the name of party leader Julius Malema in an e-mail scam during its 10th ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | EFF 10th anniversary rally Politics
  2. 'We are watching you' — Mbalula's warning to underperforming ministers Politics
  3. Section 194 committee members believe Mkhwebane held some meetings in secret ... Politics
  4. 'Veterans are finest product of our movement and our moral compass,' says ... Politics
  5. Bold Ramaphosa takes a swipe at the West Politics

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site