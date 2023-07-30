Politics

NFP councillor shot dead in Nongoma after recent attempts on another councillor's life

'We are reeling. These murders must stop,' says party official

30 July 2023 - 15:32
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nongoma NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu was murdered on Sunday morning by gunmen who broke into her home and shot her multiple times while she was asleep.
Nongoma NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu was murdered on Sunday morning by gunmen who broke into her home and shot her multiple times while she was asleep.
Image: New Freedom Party

A National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor from the hotly contested Nongoma local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Sunday morning. 

Ntombenhle Mchunu, who served as an executive committee member in the council, was murdered soon after two attempts were made against another of the NFP’s female councillors, the party told TimesLIVE.

She was with her family and asleep in her Nongoma home when she was shot several times by gunmen who broke into the property. 

“As the NFP we are reeling in shock after receiving the sad news of the passing of our councillor in the early hours of Sunday,” said Mbali Shinga, an NFP member of the KZN provincial legislature. 

“Councillor Mchunu was our exco council member within the Nongoma municipality. She was also a leader of the NFP women's movement having served as the chair within the Nongoma constituency,” Shinga said, adding that the assassination comes after two recent attempts on the life of councillor Nonhlanhla Zungu. 

She said NFP leaders were with Mchunu’s family and the police and would only be able to comment more fully on the attacks later in the week. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: "The SAPS Political Killings Task Team has mobilised maximum resources to arrest those behind the killing.

"The councillor's four-year-old grandson is in a critical condition following the shooting."

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

DA mourns Molweni councillor Pearl Msomi

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is mourning the loss of its eThekwini municipality's ward nine councillor, Pearl Msomi, who died at a hospital on Saturday.
Politics
6 hours ago

Gumede whistle-blower 'survived three attempts to kill him'

For the past five years, Mbuso Ngcobo, chief whistle-blower in the R320m corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, says he has ...
News
16 hours ago

Robbery or assassination? New twist in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Startling evidence this week in the long-running Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggests the soccer star's murder may have been an assassination and not a ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. NFP councillor shot dead in Nongoma after recent attempts on another ... Politics
  2. DA mourns Molweni councillor Pearl Msomi Politics
  3. Snuki Zikalala elected ANC Veterans' League president Politics
  4. FNB Stadium overflows as fighters converge for EFF's birthday bash Politics
  5. IN PICS | Build-up for EFF's 10th birthday bash Politics

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site