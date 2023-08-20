Politics

Ramaphosa 'extremely concerned' about Niger coup

20 August 2023 - 10:21
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is “extremely concerned” about what is happening in Niger. 

“We are concerned about that coup and we condemn it. We firmly believe that democratically elected governments must not be removed through unconstitutional means,” he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an ANC national working committee meeting in Turffontein, Johannesburg, on Saturday. He said the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) was “firmly seized” with the matter and their efforts and interventions must be supported through the AU.

“As South Africa we are talking to the leaders of Ecowas. Just the other day I was talking to the president of Nigeria (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) as well as other presidents. So we are keeping a close eye on that.”

Ramaphosa was walking in the street when he met a woman who asked for help getting her boyfriend back home from the West African state.

“She told me her boyfriend was trapped in Niger and she said, ‘President, can you do something to bring my boyfriend home?’ And I said, 'Yes, we will bring your boyfriend home, as we are bringing [home] the 22 others'.”

A total of 23 South Africans are still in Niger, he said.

Reuters reported that military officers deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and have defied calls from the UN, Ecowas and others to reinstate him, prompting the bloc to order the assembly of a standby force.

The report said diplomatic efforts continue. The UN special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, met the junta's prime minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine on Friday. 

TimesLIVE

