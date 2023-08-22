Politics

Ramaphosa honours Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of SA for his ‘principled commitment’

22 August 2023 - 15:46
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured China's President Xi Jinping with the Order of South Africa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday bestowed on Chinese President Xi Jinping the Order of South Africa.  

“This is an appreciation of the historic support of the People’s Republic of China for the liberation of South Africa. The strategic partnership between our two countries is evidenced by expansive economic co-operation as well as our shared commitment to a just, equitable and inclusive global order,” said director in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.  

Speaking at the Union Buildings during Xi’s fourth state visit to Pretoria, Baleni said the recognition was given to him for his “principled commitment to fraternal bilateral relations between China and South Africa”. 

Ramaphosa said: “By the powers vested in me by section 84 of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, I confer on President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, the Order of South Africa. 

“President Xi Jinping shall henceforth be honoured as an esteemed member of our national orders in South Africa. The people of South Africa salute you President Xi Jinping for being bestowed this highest order South Africa gives to people who have done great service to South Africa.” 

The state visit comes at a time when South Africa and China celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations.

TimesLIVE

