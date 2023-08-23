Politics

WATCH | Putin's Brics message receives loud cheers from delegates

23 August 2023 - 15:35 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Vladimir Putin is not attending the Brics summit in Johannesburg, but a pre-recorded message from the Russian president was broadcast on large screens to hundreds of international and local delegates at Tuesday's opening. 

As minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel introduced Putin's address, the audience cheered and clapped loudly.

Putin spoke candidly about the importance of a strong Brics and "illegitimate" sanctions imposed on his country by the West.

In July, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: "By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov."

The decision came after a debate around Putin's arrest should he set foot in South Africa. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for him for "war crimes" during his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, some social media users commented on Putin's voice, which sounded distorted when the video was played.

READ MORE:

Putin tells Brics Russia wants to end war ‘unleashed by West’

President Vladimir Putin used a speech to Brics leaders on Wednesday to defend Russia’s war in Ukraine and praise the grouping as a counterbalance to ...
News
5 hours ago

BRICS SUMMIT UPDATES | Putin says BRICS works for 'global majority'

South Africa, which is hosting the 15th Brics summit in Johannesburg this week, will use the gathering to push for Brics countries to use their own ...
Politics
9 hours ago

No consensus on de-dollarisation during Brics talks but Putin says process is ‘irreversible and gaining pace’

The discussions around de-dollarisation of Brics economies is up to the leaders after the Business Forum could not reach consensus on Tuesday.
Politics
12 hours ago

Brics leaders called on to address Russia/Ukraine conflict at summit

Civil rights groups are calling for “bravery” from leaders attending the Brics summit to pressurise the Russian government to withdraw its troops ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | National Assembly must vote soon on Mkhwebane’s removal: Dyantyi Politics
  2. WATCH | Putin's Brics message receives loud cheers from delegates Politics
  3. Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion Politics
  4. BRICS SUMMIT 2023 Politics
  5. South Africa is cooking up power solutions with Russia: Ramokgopa Business

Latest Videos

Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...
Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor