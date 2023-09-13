Politics

Mkhwebane shares president’s letter on her removal as public protector

13 September 2023 - 08:03
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former public prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Former public prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially informed advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane about her removal from the public protector's office, she says.

Mkhwebane shared a letter on her social media site on Wednesday addressed to her by the president on Tuesday.

“This injustice will be legally challenged in review proceedings,” she wrote on X.

In the letter she posted Ramaphosa wrote that on June 9 last year, he informed her she was suspended pending the finalisation of an inquiry initiated by a section 194 committee of the National Assembly.

“The committee has finalised the inquiry and submitted its report, which concluded you have misconducted yourself and you are incompetent, to the National Assembly,” read the letter. 

On Monday the National Assembly resolved that Mkhwebane be removed from office with 318 MPs (79.5%) voting in support of a recommendation for her removal. 

Ramaphosa said in terms of the Constitution, when the National Assembly adopts a resolution for the removal of the public protector, the president “must” remove the public protector from the office. 

“I therefore hereby inform you that you are hereby removed from the office of the public protector in terms of section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence. I attach herein a copy of the President Act recording my decision (Annexure “B”).” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Parliament removes Mkhwebane

Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane becomes the first head of a chapter 9 institution to be impeached
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Mkhwebane removed as public protector

MPs will on Monday vote on whether to adopt the section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mkhwebane impeachment likely to end up in court

The EFF, which voted against the section 194 committee’s recommendation, indicated it reserves its right to legally challenge the matter
News
1 day ago

National Assembly delays debate on Gcaleka's appointment by 10 days

The National Assembly’s consideration of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka for the public protector position will be delayed by 10 days.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | ActionSA policy conference — Day 2 Politics
  2. Mkhwebane shares president’s letter on her removal as public protector Politics
  3. ANC slams DA-led Tshwane over R215m irregular expenditure in Q4 Politics
  4. IFP Youth League chair defends legacy of 'man of integrity' Buthelezi Politics
  5. Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter not yet off the hook for ‘unauthorised’ spy ... Politics

Latest Videos

The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg
Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail