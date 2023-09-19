Zelensky to Ramaphosa at UN: African peace mission is bearing fruit

When President Cyril Ramaphosa met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN 78th General Assembly in New York, Zelensky told him that the African Peace Initiative undertaken in June was beginning to bear fruit.

"As we engaged with the parties in this conflict, as African leaders, one of the issues we raised was that there should be confidence-building measures that could create a sense of confidence towards the resolution of this conflict. In this regard we said issues such as the children who were removed from Ukraine should be returned. We also said that the prisoners of war should be exchanged between the two countries," Ramaphosa said.

“I have just held a meeting with President Zelensky, who says that, in part, some of our efforts are bearing fruit as children are now being returned and prisoners are being exchanged. But then we said we need to see this happening at a much faster pace," said Ramaphosa.

Delivering South Africa's national statement at the general debate in the General Assembly on Tuesday, the president revealed that he and his Ukrainian counterpart had held a bilateral meeting.

Ramaphosa and other African heads of state, including Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Senegal's President Macky Sall, the Comoros' President Azali Assoumani and Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, visited Russia and Ukraine in June in a bid to broker peace in the conflict. South Africa has been criticised for taking a non-aligned stance since the war broke out in February 2022.

Ramaphosa told world leaders that South Africa has consistently advocated dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy to prevent and end conflict and achieve lasting peace.