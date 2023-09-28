South Africa and Lesotho join forces to fight illegal mining, strengthen ties

Responding, Matekane said his visit is not only about strengthening ties between the two countries, but also about celebrating the launch of the binational commission agreement.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed Lesotho’s co-operation in dealing with illegal mining.
In Pretoria on Thursday, he told the country's prime minister, Samuel Matekane, who is on a working visit to South Africa to co-chair the historic inaugural session of the binational commission (BNC) that such activities take a toll on both countries’ economies.
“We were deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives of illegal miners in Harmony Gold Mine in Welkom. Our respective governments are working with the mining company on the best methods, as well as the plan that has been put in place, to retrieve the remains of the miners without endangering the rescue personnel,” said Ramaphosa.
The matter is highly sensitive and “emotive”, particularly for the people of Lesotho, and South Africa “will do everything that we can to make sure this whole challenge we have been presented with is properly handled”, he added.
Both leaders are aware of the “sensitivity and complexity” of the matter, said the president.
Ramaphosa also welcomed Matekane's commitment to prioritise the implementation and completion of the comprehensive national reform process.
The elevation of the bilateral commission of co-operation between the two countries to a binational commission is testament to the unwavering commitment to further bolster relations for mutual benefit, he said.
“South Africa attaches great importance to its bilateral relations and co-operation with Lesotho. Our relationship is anchored in historic bonds of language, culture and heritage. Economic relations between our two countries have grown over the years and continue to mutually benefit our respective peoples,” said Ramaphosa.
South African businesses in Lesotho contribute to job creation, while Lesotho’s water resources continue to benefit this country, he said, adding that Lesotho's people have for years worked on local farms and mines.
“It is important for the governments of both countries to work together to resolve challenges faced by businesses and put in place mechanisms to ensure investments are protected.
“South Africa highly appreciates the co-operation on water resources between the two countries. In particular, we welcome Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project as a vital development to enhance water security in the Gauteng province and other parts of South Africa.
“The Lesotho Highlands Water Project also contributes to job creation in Lesotho and the construction of new roads, bringing access to previously inaccessible areas of Lesotho. South Africa is ready to co-operate with Lesotho to resolve any challenges that may arise in the implementation of the project.”
Furthermore, Ramaphosa said South Africa is ready to co-operate with Lesotho to resolve any challenges that may arise in the implementation of the project and is keen to work with its neighbour on four proposed renewable energy projects.
He gave his assurance that South Africa will continue to support the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) panel of elders and mediation reference group initiative to assist Basotho to complete the national reform process.
