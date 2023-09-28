All Blacks recall quartet after injury to face genuine threat from Italy

New Zealand see Italy as a genuine threat in Friday's key World Cup pool A clash and will wait until after the match to celebrate Sam Whitelock becoming the most-capped All Black, coach Ian Foster said on Wednesday.

The All Blacks have never lost to Italy, often running up big scores in their previous meetings, but Foster said his team were extremely wary of the new-look Italian side.

“History means nothing really,” he said. “If you look at their recent form, they're playing well.

“That's the Italy we expect to turn up and we've got to make sure we're really clear on that. They've clearly decided to take risks a bit and it's worked for them.”

Foster was able to name Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Jordie Barrett in his match-day squad on their return from injury, while Whitelock is set to win a record 149th cap off the bench.